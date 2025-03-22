Plancorp LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

CB stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.30. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

