Truffle Hound Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Bassett Furniture Industries comprises about 1.0% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

