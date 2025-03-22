Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 336,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 254,656 shares.The stock last traded at $101.52 and had previously closed at $101.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

