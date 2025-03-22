Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.63. 218,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 894,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter worth about $645,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,328 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth $46,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

