Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.