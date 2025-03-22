Martin E. Franklin Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ESI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
Get Our Latest Report on Element Solutions
Institutional Trading of Element Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 162,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
