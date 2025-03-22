Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 146,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,045,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

