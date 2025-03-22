Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $69.36 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $243,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,930. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.47, for a total value of $545,235.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,820 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,535.40. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,844 shares of company stock worth $409,212,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $596.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $775.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.