Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Ferguson by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

View Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.