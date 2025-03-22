Xponance Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 5.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 157.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 136,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

