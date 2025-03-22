Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after buying an additional 644,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after buying an additional 261,797 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,682,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

