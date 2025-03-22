Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

