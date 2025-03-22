Xponance Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $194.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average is $222.24.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

