Xponance Inc. Buys 468 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $194,832,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

