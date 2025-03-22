Xponance Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,280. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $169.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

