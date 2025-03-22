WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.