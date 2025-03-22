Boston Partners Buys Shares of 562,735 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 562,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $450.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,789 shares of company stock valued at $532,037 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

