Boston Partners Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 279,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 114,502 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $123.89 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.