Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after buying an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

