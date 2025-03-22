Boston Partners Sells 1,494 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 350,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 310,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

NYSE OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

