Boston Partners Takes Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Boston Partners bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 529,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.40% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in James River Group by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $3.98 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

