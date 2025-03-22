Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $139.13.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

