Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 57,945 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after buying an additional 1,501,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after acquiring an additional 322,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,852,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,344,000 after purchasing an additional 618,400 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFY

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.