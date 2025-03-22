Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 56,001 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.28.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

