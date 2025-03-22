Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

