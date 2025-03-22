Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 919,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.