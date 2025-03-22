Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

