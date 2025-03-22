Virtu Financial LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378,579 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares makes up about 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.40. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $106.86.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

