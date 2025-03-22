Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPG by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in TPG by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

