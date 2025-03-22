Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Position Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 142.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $107.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $827.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
