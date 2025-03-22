iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.76. The firm has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

