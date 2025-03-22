Peter Cirulis Purchases 5,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$36,965.50.

MRE stock opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

