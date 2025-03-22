Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

First American Financial stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

