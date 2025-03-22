Bryan Wahl Sells 3,084 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $154,654.89.

TARS stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,714,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

