Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Stephen Hiscock Buys 10,000 Shares

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hiscock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.96 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,600.00 ($31,194.97).

Stephen Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Stephen Hiscock acquired 14,000 shares of Diversified United Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,520.00 ($45,610.06).

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

