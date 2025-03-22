Peter Trinder Buys 320,000 Shares of GREEN360 Technologies Ltd (ASX:GT3) Stock

GREEN360 Technologies Ltd (ASX:GT3 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Trinder purchased 320,000 shares of GREEN360 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,560.00 ($6,641.51).

GREEN360 Technologies Stock Performance

GREEN360 Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineral exploration

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GREEN360 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREEN360 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.