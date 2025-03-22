NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $64,405.20 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NextNav Price Performance
NASDAQ:NN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.17. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.