NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $64,405.20 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextNav Price Performance

NASDAQ:NN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.17. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Fleming James B JR purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NextNav by 2,461.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 684,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 657,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.