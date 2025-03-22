Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

