Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,401 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Trinity Capital worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIN. Quarry LP lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 1,053.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 99.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

