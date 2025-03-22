883 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.04 and a beta of 1.61. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

