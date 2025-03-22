Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701,594 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 544,126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

