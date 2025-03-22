Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

