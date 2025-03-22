Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 760,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $214.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

