Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

