Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.69 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.