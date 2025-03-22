Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.23, but opened at $20.22. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1,132,583 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

