Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

