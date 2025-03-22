Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,977 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $15,049,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,145,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 255,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

