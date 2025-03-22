Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
SPHQ opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
