BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$52.51 and last traded at C$54.40, with a volume of 39040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on BRP from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.85.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Stock Down 0.8 %

BRP Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.45.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.